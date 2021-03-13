Kouga workers also on strike over Covid allowance
The demand for a Covid-19 danger allowance by municipal workers has made its way to Kouga, where workers have been on an almost weeklong strike.
Workers affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) downed tools this week, saying their cries were being ignored by municipal bosses...
