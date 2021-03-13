Your Weekend

Kouga workers also on strike over Covid allowance

By Nomazima Nkosi - 13 March 2021

The demand for a Covid-19 danger allowance by municipal workers has made its way to Kouga, where workers have been on an almost weeklong strike.

Workers affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) downed tools this week, saying their cries were being ignored by municipal bosses...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X