Bay misses chance to host Bafana soccer qualifier

Nelson Mandela Bay has lost out to Johannesburg on hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 qualifier soccer match between Bafana Bafana and Ghana.



This first emerged at a mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday and was confirmed by sports, recreation, arts and culture executive director Noxolo Nqwazi on Friday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.