‘We live in the Baai’ — most readers not happy with Gqeberha
From eBayi to Bayshore, Nelson Mandela Bay residents weighed in with suggestions on what Port Elizabeth’s new name should be.
And, for the most part, Gqeberha was certainly not the name of choice...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.