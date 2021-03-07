No pork or beef in Covid-19 vaccine, experts say

Government assures religious communities Covid injection is safe for them to take

PREMIUM

The Covid-19 vaccines on offer do not contain beef or pork products, experts and the government have confirmed, debunking concerns that Hindus, Jews and Muslims won’t be able to get vaccinated.



Government has assured conservative religious communities that neither the Janssen or Pfizer vaccines contain elements of pork, beef or human tissue...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.