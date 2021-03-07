New Boardwalk chef has a passion for precision

After decades of work in kitchens across SA and the world, King William’s Town-born chef Willie Mcotoyi stayed to true to his promise and returned to the Eastern Cape to serve up delicious dishes for Bay diners.



Mcotoyi, 49, took up the role of the new executive chef at The Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in February and brings with him a unique style of cooking, infused with what he describes as “passion, simplicity and thinking”...

