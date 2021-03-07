Chia — from ancient grain to Instagram breakfast and dessert
Little superfood packs big nutritional punch
Chia and quinoa may sound as if they are uber-cool millennial twin sisters which, in a way, they are.
These tiny seeds are both ancient grains from South America, the properties of which have put them on the radar of vegetarians, vegans and others looking for a healthy kick in their diet...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.