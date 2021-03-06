Speedsters’ paradise — Bay’s traffic cameras out of action for year
A year on and after missing millions in potential revenue, Nelson Mandela Bay still does not have a contract in place to manage traffic cameras in the city.
The contract expired in March 2020...
