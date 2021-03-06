Oscar Mabuyane urged to declare provincial drought disaster
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has been urged to declare a provincial drought disaster.
The call coincides with new evidence from the Gamtoos Irrigation Board that farmers reliant on the Kouga Dam — which is at 6.4% of capacity — are facing a catastrophe...
