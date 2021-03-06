Your Weekend

Community urged to look after Kariega centre

Editorial Comment None 06 March 2021

For years it stood there, taunting residents from the Tambo village community near KwaLanga in Kariega — a state-of-the art multipurpose centre not being used.

And finally, with the snip of a ribbon, the R25m centre was officially launched by Eastern Cape human settlements MEC Nonkqubela Pieters, who handed the facility over to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - International Women's Day
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers

Most Read

X