Community urged to look after Kariega centre
For years it stood there, taunting residents from the Tambo village community near KwaLanga in Kariega — a state-of-the art multipurpose centre not being used.
And finally, with the snip of a ribbon, the R25m centre was officially launched by Eastern Cape human settlements MEC Nonkqubela Pieters, who handed the facility over to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Thursday...
