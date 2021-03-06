Words in the hand: cats and dogs
Cat’s out the bag: idiomatically maligned, yes, but he’ll have his day
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
Though the barrage of lockdown memes has lessened in intensity (after a year of pandemic it is hard to believe in one’s actual existence, let alone find anything funny), every now and then a gem comes my way.
Today someone forwarded me a tweet from a cat lover that read: “You know who doesn’t get impostor syndrome? Cats. Not only does every cat know they’re a cat, I think every cat believes firmly, with conviction, that they are the best possible cat, the prime example of a cat, the most cat a cat could be.”..
