Your Weekend

Police host imbizo to combat mob justice

By Simtembile Mgidi - 28 February 2021

Mob justice is not the solution to fight crime.

These were the sentiments of acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso during an imbizo in Nomakanjani informal settlement on Thursday. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
The Herald #FORYOU

Most Read

X