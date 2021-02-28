Immerse yourself in a magical world of mystical creatures
Forest village provides new discoveries for children and adults
A popular forest cycling and hiking trail has been transformed into a whimsical world of magical creatures with the launch of the Gnomesville village last weekend.
To meet the gnomes at Gnomesville, you do not need a spell as they are just a stone’s throw away at the Norm-Hudlin Trails in Kragga Kamma — a place where children and adults can immerse themselves in a world of fantasy and creativity...
