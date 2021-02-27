Third quarter crime stats better, but much to be done, says MEC
Gangs put Gqeberha’s northern areas among most violent
Gang violence saw Gqeberha’s northern areas rank as one of the most violent locations in the Eastern Cape, while New Brighton showed an alarming increase in sexual offences.
This was according to the Eastern Cape police’s top brass as they unpacked the provincial crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020/21 financial year on Friday. ..
