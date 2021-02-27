Nelson Mandela Bay’s R13.4bn adjustment budget passed

Acting municipal manager George still in hot seat despite fierce debate

PREMIUM

After four hours of debating the legality of Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mandla George’s tenure, councillors finally passed a R13.4bn consolidated adjustment budget on Friday.



The budget was given the thumbs-up by the majority of councillors, with opposition parties saying they were unhappy with it as it did not address challenges faced by ward councillors...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.