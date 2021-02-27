Home-grown gin with an African flair
Nelson Mandela Bay entrepreneurs say their herb-infused drink is proving a hit
Gin-loving friends Tsidi Limba and Tumi Flusk have designed their own version of the popular craft spirit, infusing it with the indigenous Eastern Cape herb imphepho.
Making gin is a specialist endeavour so the Nelson Mandela Bay entrepreneurs teamed up with a distillery in Hartenbos to create Iyana Impepho Infused Fine Dry Gin in 2020. ..
