Community mourns much-loved taxi driver Garrison Snayers
Garrison Snayers, the slain e-hailing taxi driver, was praised as a good husband, father and son at his funeral on Friday which was live-streamed from the Ebenezer International Church in Algoa Park.
There were more than 1,100 views for the funeral of the popular 30-year-old, with 139 people adding messages of condolence and prayers for the family...
