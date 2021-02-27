Community mourns much-loved taxi driver Garrison Snayers

Garrison Snayers, the slain e-hailing taxi driver, was praised as a good husband, father and son at his funeral on Friday which was live-streamed from the Ebenezer International Church in Algoa Park.



There were more than 1,100 views for the funeral of the popular 30-year-old, with 139 people adding messages of condolence and prayers for the family...

