Buck from the brink, little ram doing well at new home

Sir Marq, the little bushbuck ram found by cyclist Mark van Antwerpen on Marine Drive a fortnight ago, is doing well at animal rescue volunteer Marizanne Ferreira’s property in Sardinia Bay.

He weighs 3.4kg, up from 2.7kg when he was found, covered with flies, next to the back fence of NMU on February 12, apparently abandoned after his mother was killed or chased off by poachers.

He is suffering from diarrhoea at present, probably as a result of delayed stress and getting used to the milk formula, but is enjoying investigating his surroundings, which is a good sign.