Another life sentence for convicted killer Jika
Convicted murderer and self-confessed housebreaking expert Sizwe Jika received a double life sentence on Friday for the murder of an elderly Summerstrand woman.
Jika, 28, pleaded guilty and was convicted of housebreaking with intent to rob, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape and the murder of Anna Ferreira, 83...
