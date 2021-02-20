Murder, rape cases up in third quarter crime stats

Police Minister Bheki Cele commended the Eastern Cape as one of the most improved provinces when he announced the national crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020-21 financial year on Friday.



However, the province still recorded the third-highest number of murders between October and December 2020, with 1,204. This is 287 more than the previous quarter...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.