Hobie Bears’ sunrise swimmers make a splash

By Gillian McAinsh - 20 February 2021

On 365 days a year, between 6 and 6.30am, you’ll find a hardy bunch who call themselves the Hobie Bears making a splash next to Shark Rock Pier.

Long before Ironman thundered into Eastern Cape waters, these were the diehard swimmers, a few of whom — Bill Colston, for example — have been taking a dawn dip for 40 years or more...

