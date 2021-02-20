Hobie Bears’ sunrise swimmers make a splash

On 365 days a year, between 6 and 6.30am, you’ll find a hardy bunch who call themselves the Hobie Bears making a splash next to Shark Rock Pier.



Long before Ironman thundered into Eastern Cape waters, these were the diehard swimmers, a few of whom — Bill Colston, for example — have been taking a dawn dip for 40 years or more...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.