Woolhope Senior Secondary principal bows out after 40 years of service

Govender guided Malabar school through times of transformation

PREMIUM

Doubling the matric pass rate, introducing Xhosa as a first language, and even opening the conversation of gender fluidity — there is little Woolhope Senior Secondary principal Julian Govender didn’t do during his four decades of service at the institution.



“I think I did good as a transformative agent. That for me is a big thing,” the 63-year-old said this week as he prepared for his final day at the end of February at the helm of the school. ..

