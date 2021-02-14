Woolhope Senior Secondary principal bows out after 40 years of service
Govender guided Malabar school through times of transformation
Doubling the matric pass rate, introducing Xhosa as a first language, and even opening the conversation of gender fluidity — there is little Woolhope Senior Secondary principal Julian Govender didn’t do during his four decades of service at the institution.
“I think I did good as a transformative agent. That for me is a big thing,” the 63-year-old said this week as he prepared for his final day at the end of February at the helm of the school. ..
