Korsten braces for more trouble

Residents worried Highfield Road shooting may trigger further conflict

PREMIUM

Residents of Highfield Road in Korsten are bracing themselves for more violence after a recent shooting which was captured in a video and shared on social media.



A resident, who did not want to be named, said on Friday that the young man, who had been wounded in the February 7 incident, was being treated in hospital...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.