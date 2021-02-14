Your Weekend

Korsten braces for more trouble

Residents worried Highfield Road shooting may trigger further conflict

By Guy Rogers - 14 February 2021

Residents of Highfield Road in Korsten are bracing themselves for more violence after a recent shooting which was captured in a video and shared on social media.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said on Friday that the young man, who had been wounded in the February 7 incident, was being treated in hospital...

