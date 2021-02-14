Korsten braces for more trouble
Residents worried Highfield Road shooting may trigger further conflict
Residents of Highfield Road in Korsten are bracing themselves for more violence after a recent shooting which was captured in a video and shared on social media.
A resident, who did not want to be named, said on Friday that the young man, who had been wounded in the February 7 incident, was being treated in hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.