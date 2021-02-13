Many Bay schools far from ready for opening on Monday
No principals at 23 Bay schools
When pupils across the country return to class on Monday, at least 23 schools in Nelson Mandela Bay will be without principals.
Even more schools — about 74 in the city — will not have enough teachers to get the new academic year going...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.