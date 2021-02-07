Specialist dog breeders defend their stand against #AdoptDontShop activists
The campaign #AdoptDontShop is frequently advocated on social media locally and internationally, seeking to encourage people to adopt dogs from shelters or rescue organisations rather than purchase a dog from a breeder or puppy mill.
But reputable breeders who can account for every puppy bred under their kennel name, say that there is an unfortunate perception of shame attached to people who want to buy a well-bred puppy whose parents have undergone health and temperament tests...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.