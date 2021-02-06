PA leader proud of ‘flip-flop’ Daniels’s nickname

Bay councillor proving he is not beholden to any political party, McKenzie says

Most people would balk at the idea of being referred to as a political flip-flopper. But not Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie. To him it is a compliment, and proof that they are not beholden to any political party.



He is, of course, referring to the term bestowed upon Nelson Mandela Bay PA councillor Marlon Daniels by some of his political detractors for his continuous changes in allegiances between various coalition parties over the last four years...

