Nqaba Bhanga discovers 52 new unused municipal cars at depot
For eight months since they were purchased, 52 brand new municipal vehicles have been sitting unused at the depot in Deal Party, due to non-payment of close to R7m to VW, Nissan and Ford.
Meanwhile Bay executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga during a surprise oversight visit to the depot on Friday, found hundreds of used vehicles awaiting repairs filling the yard...
