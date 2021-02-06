Grief caused by miscarriage must not be ignored

Breaking bad news is part and parcel of being a healthcare worker, but breaking the hearts of an excited young couple who have already spread the news of their first pregnancy is a painful process. They enter the room with great expectation, already thinking of the gender, the possibility of assigning family names and even a surprise twin pregnancy.



The ultrasound follows and as the doctors stays silent, focusing on getting the devastating diagnosis right,. The patient senses the discomfort and asks the question: “Is something wrong. doctor?” Some couples handle it well, comforting each other with hugs and tears, but some struggle and the possibility of tracing blame ensues...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.