Grief caused by miscarriage must not be ignored
Breaking bad news is part and parcel of being a healthcare worker, but breaking the hearts of an excited young couple who have already spread the news of their first pregnancy is a painful process. They enter the room with great expectation, already thinking of the gender, the possibility of assigning family names and even a surprise twin pregnancy.
The ultrasound follows and as the doctors stays silent, focusing on getting the devastating diagnosis right,. The patient senses the discomfort and asks the question: “Is something wrong. doctor?” Some couples handle it well, comforting each other with hugs and tears, but some struggle and the possibility of tracing blame ensues...
