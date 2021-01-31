Sweet story of Mrs Balls and her world-famous chutney

It’s as much a part of SA food heritage as rooibos tea, biltong and pap — but who would have said the world famous Mrs Ball’s chutney is named after a young woman from King William’s Town?



The tangy, fruity chutney was born and bred in the Eastern Cape says historian Stephanie Victor, curator of history at Amathole Museum in King William’s Town...

