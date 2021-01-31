Sweet story of Mrs Balls and her world-famous chutney
It’s as much a part of SA food heritage as rooibos tea, biltong and pap — but who would have said the world famous Mrs Ball’s chutney is named after a young woman from King William’s Town?
The tangy, fruity chutney was born and bred in the Eastern Cape says historian Stephanie Victor, curator of history at Amathole Museum in King William’s Town...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.