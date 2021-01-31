RECIPE | Chutney chicken
The little known fact about the country's most loved chutney is that it originated in the Eastern Cape, and the uses of the condiment in cooking is as versatile as the people of its home province.
Mrs Ball’s chutney is a sweet and tangy relish that can be used in numerous ways, so try one or more of the following:..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.