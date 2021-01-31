Nelson Mandela Bay musicians release CD to lift the spirits
Two talented Port Elizabeth musicians, pianist Erika Bothma and organist Albert Troskie, have released a new CD titled Serenata to bring cheer to the world in times of gloom.
In a unique combination of organ and piano, Troskie and Bothma play a total of 20 organ and piano duets of well-known and beloved spiritual and secular works on the impressive Summerstrand Dutch Reformed organ and a large Steinway grand piano. ..
