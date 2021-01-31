Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay musicians release CD to lift the spirits

PREMIUM
Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 31 January 2021

Two talented Port Elizabeth musicians, pianist Erika Bothma and organist Albert Troskie, have released a new CD titled Serenata to bring cheer to the world in times of gloom.

In a unique combination of organ and piano, Troskie and Bothma play a total of 20 organ and piano duets of well-known and beloved spiritual and secular works on the impressive Summerstrand Dutch Reformed organ and a large Steinway grand piano.     ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X