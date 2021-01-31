Locally Yours Market hits jackpot with EC products, home delivery
If Covid-19 means the people can’t go to the market, then the market will go to the people.
Nelson Mandela Bay entrepreneur Annelize Botha adopted the idea when the pandemic hit in 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.