Imagination, variety to the fore in Creative Block arts exhibition

The 2021 national Creative Block exhibition, showing at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive, highlights the resilience and imagination of the artistic soul.



Artists traditionally work alone, making meaning of their world by making marks on paper, canvas — or blocks in this case — and the coronavirus pandemic has pushed them even further into solitude and isolation...

