Your Weekend

Crackdown on illegal dog breeding in Kuyga

Metro police, Animal Anti-Cruelty League join forces to curb practice

By Guy Rogers - 24 January 2021

Six puppies were confiscated and more than R2,000 in fines issued during a crackdown on illegal dog breeding by the metro police and the Animal Anti-Cruelty League in the Nelson Mandela Bay township of Kuyga in Greenbushes this week.

Metro police commissioner Yolanda Faro said the swoop on Thursday, undertaken in terms of the Animal Rescue Project, had revealed the severity of the illicit dog breeding and trade problem...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X