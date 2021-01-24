Crackdown on illegal dog breeding in Kuyga
Metro police, Animal Anti-Cruelty League join forces to curb practice
Six puppies were confiscated and more than R2,000 in fines issued during a crackdown on illegal dog breeding by the metro police and the Animal Anti-Cruelty League in the Nelson Mandela Bay township of Kuyga in Greenbushes this week.
Metro police commissioner Yolanda Faro said the swoop on Thursday, undertaken in terms of the Animal Rescue Project, had revealed the severity of the illicit dog breeding and trade problem...
