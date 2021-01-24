Your Weekend

Bay filmmaker’s latest ‘Masks of Redemption’ tells universal story of human reality

PREMIUM
By Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen - 24 January 2021

Nelson Mandela Bay filmmaker Mikale Barry has wrapped up his latest offering, shot in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth, which he hopes will garner nationwide festival exposure.

The movie, titled Die Maskers van Verlossing (The Masks of Redemption), is a product of Barry’s company In Motion Media and Arts Projects...

