Taps off for most of day in Kirkwood, as water crisis continues
Alicedale residents without resource for five days
Small towns in the Sarah Baartman district municipality continue to battle with a crippling water crisis — with residents in the citrus town of Kirkwood having only one brief opportunity to get water for the day, failing which they have to go without.
Residents in Alicedale recently went for five days without running water...
