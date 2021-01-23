It’d be awesome if ‘awesome’ was reserved for the truly awesome, like this poet

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

About two-thirds of the way through his televised interview with Amanda Gorman on Wednesday night, CNN anchorman Anderson Cooper ran out of words.



He opened his mouth soundlessly once or twice, managed to emit a few helpless squeaks, then threw his hands in the air and said: “You’re awesome!”..

