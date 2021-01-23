Ex-metro spin doctor Roland Williams to serve four years after disobeying court order
Roland Williams did not take the court into his confidence and continued to live an extravagant life despite being warned by the courts to make changes to ensure he could pay back what was owed.
That was the word from magistrate Lionel Lindoor, who on Friday sent Williams to St Albans prison to start serving his previously suspended four-year sentence...
