Your Weekend

Breast really is best

By Dr T - 23 January 2021

I recently saw a shocking but also intriguing image of an old portrait on Facebook.

It was of a women with an infant on her hip, breastfeeding an old man through the bars of a jail cell...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system

Most Read

X