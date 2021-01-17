Your Weekend

St George’s Prep now part of Curro

New acquisition falls under Select Schools model

By Michael Kimberley - 17 January 2021

Private school group Curro Holdings is spreading its footprint in Port Elizabeth with the acquisition of St George’s Preparatory School.

The independent education provider has grown rapidly since listing on the JSE in 2011, from about 12 campuses then to 77 now...

