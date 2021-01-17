IN THE GARDEN | Annual seedlings offer an instant reward

Inexpensive way to introduce a burst of cheery colour

PREMIUM

If your happy place is walking around a garden nursery — but at that time your pocket cannot quite satisfy your plant desires — buying just a couple of annual seedling trays won’t break the bank and should go some way towards appeasing your yearning to invest in fresh new plants.



Depending on the nursery, a flower tray/punnet costs between R20 and R30, and is guaranteed to introduce a fairly immediate burst of cheery colour to your garden or balcony...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.