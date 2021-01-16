School delay blame game
Some independent schools have already reopened but will toe the line
By the time the department of basic education announced yesterday that the new academic year had been pushed back to February 15 because of surging coronavirus infections, some independent schools had already opened, with pupils arriving at hostels.
Classes at least one school — St Andrew’s College — had already begun on Thursday..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.