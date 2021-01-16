Your Weekend

School delay blame game

Some independent schools have already reopened but will toe the line

By Raahil Sain and Nomazima Nkosi - 16 January 2021

By the time the department of basic education announced yesterday that the new academic year had been pushed back to February 15 because of surging coronavirus infections, some independent schools had already opened, with pupils arriving at hostels.

Classes at  least one school — St Andrew’s College —  had already begun on Thursday..

