Calls for action reach fever pitch as violent deaths continue
Teenage rape, murder victim joins long list of Bay females battered, beaten stabbed to death
Community leaders are calling for interventions, residents are calling for violent justice, and families who have lost love ones are calling for peace as gender-based violence in Nelson Mandela Bay — more specifically its northern areas — has reached fever pitch.
More than half a dozen women have been murdered in and about Port Elizabeth since December. Some were also raped...
