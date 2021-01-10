Your Weekend

War veteran still making good with wood at 95

Normandy beach survivor stays in the groove turning out intricate objects to keep himself busy

By Devon Koen - 10 January 2021

Determined to keep himself busy, and with a knack for intricate work and the stamina of a 20-year-old to boot, 95-year-old James Fisher sees no reason to stop putting his woodwork skills to good use.

Fisher makes elaborate,  intricate wooden items, including clocks and cabinets, to pass the time, and continued his work during the lockdown...

