Applications flood in for NMU’s new medical school
Overwhelming response in first 24 hours
Applications for the Nelson Mandela University Medical School’s first intake opened this week — and the response has been overwhelming.
More than 1,500 online applications for SA’s 10th medical school were received in the first 24 hours...
