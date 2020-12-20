NPO plays Santa for 2,000 Helenvale children

Christmas came early for 2,000 Helenvale children when they received party packs earlier this week.



The packs were handed over by non-profit organisation Helenvale Centre of Hope, which is on a quest to make Christmas a little merrier for disadvantaged children who would not otherwise celebrate the occasion with gifts...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.