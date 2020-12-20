NPO plays Santa for 2,000 Helenvale children
Christmas came early for 2,000 Helenvale children when they received party packs earlier this week.
The packs were handed over by non-profit organisation Helenvale Centre of Hope, which is on a quest to make Christmas a little merrier for disadvantaged children who would not otherwise celebrate the occasion with gifts...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.