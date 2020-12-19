NMU lecturer earns doctorate in forestry management

Zimbabwe-born woman’s long journey starts and ends under the trees

An unwavering commitment to water conservation has culminated in a doctorate for a Southern Cape academic, whose lifelong dream to change her world through education began under an avocado tree two decades ago.



Zimbabwean-born Tatenda Mapeto, 33, a forest management lecturer at Nelson Mandela University’s George Campus, received the coveted qualification during summer graduation 2020, the institution’s online ceremony held for its 1,212 students this week...

