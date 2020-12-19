It’s time to follow the rules to beat this virus

It seems like a lifetime ago that we were all counting down to year #20Plenty, blissfully unaware that thousands of kilometres away an event was unfolding that would change the course of the year ahead.



Yet it was only about a year ago, around this time, that news started to emerge of a cluster of cases of pneumonia (https://www.who.int/csr/don/05-january-2020-pneumonia-of-unkown-cause-china/en/) in Wuhan, China. A novel coronavirus was eventually identified and it soon started to spread. By March, Covid-19 was declared a pandemic...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.