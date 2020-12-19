Bhanga’s new executive clear on challenges facing them
New team vows to attend to ageing infrastructure, boost investor confidence
It was a mixed bag of old and new faces when Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga announced his executive committee this week..
Though proceedings got off to a rocky start, councillors from the DA, ACDP, COPE, UDM and UF have vowed to keep the lights on, work on the city’s ageing infrastructure and boost investor confidence so that much-needed jobs can be created...
