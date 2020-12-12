Your Weekend

Uitenhage maths whizz Akholiwe, 12, fighting above her weight

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 12 December 2020

KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage may have its own Einstein in the making in grade 6 pupil Akholiwe Kundayi, who tackles maths at a way more advanced level than most children her age.

Akholiwe, 12, can  work at the same level as grade 9 pupils and is now well on her way to represent Ashton Gontshi Primary School in her quest for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation scholarship. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X