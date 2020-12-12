Uitenhage maths whizz Akholiwe, 12, fighting above her weight
KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage may have its own Einstein in the making in grade 6 pupil Akholiwe Kundayi, who tackles maths at a way more advanced level than most children her age.
Akholiwe, 12, can work at the same level as grade 9 pupils and is now well on her way to represent Ashton Gontshi Primary School in her quest for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation scholarship. ..
