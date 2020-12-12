The mighty little mitochondrion
When your local radio station announces an urgent news flash and it is followed by the word Eskom, some people will swear, expecting another bout of load-shedding, while others will switch off, becoming numb to this ever-present and inevitable frustration.
I remember performing an emergency caesarean section under headlights in 2008 while working at Karl Bremer Hospital in Bellville...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.